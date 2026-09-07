Yolanda Cellucci, well-known Massachusetts fashion designer and philanthropist, dies at 91

Yolanda Cellucci, a Waltham native and well-known fashion designer, has died at 91 years old.

The fashion designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, author and television host died over the weekend.

Most people know Cellucci for her iconic and unique Waltham store Yolanda's. It was a business where a health spa, beauty salon, dress boutique and more were all under one roof.

Cellucci's philanthropy would open her up to a whole new world of celebrities and politicians. She dressed stars like Fran Drescher, Natalie Cole and spent time with politicians like former President Ronald Reagan and former House Speaker Tip O'Neill.

Yolanda Cellucci, seen in a 2009 photo in her store in Waltham, Massachusetts. Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

In 2024, Cellucci was featured in a story on WBZ-TV. She said her love for fashion started as a teenager when she couldn't afford a prom dress. She said she went to a fabric store, made a dress and went on to be named prom queen.

"Don't let anyone discourage you because they told me it wouldn't work. They told me that from the beginning. The banks told me it wouldn't work, but it did," Cellucci told WBZ-TV.

When she turned 90, Cellucci celebrated the occasion by raising more than $90,000 for local charities.

The Waltham Lions Club was one of the recipients of that money.

"It's with great sadness that we share the passing of Waltham Lion Yolanda Cellucci. Yolanda raised millions of dollars for charity throughout her 91 years," the organization posted on social media. "She had the true heart of a Lion. We were very lucky to be recipients of her generosity, friendship, laughter and experience her willingness to lend a helping hand with our many events. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends."