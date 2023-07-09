Yarmouth man who almost died from firework explosion facing charges

YARMOUTH — A 40-year-old man who was almost killed by a firework explosion on the 4th of July is now facing criminal charges.

Police said that on Independence Day, Phat Truong was hosting a neighborhood cookout and set off some fireworks in his yard. The fireworks exploded, almost killing Truong. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries to his hand and leg.

Following an investigation into the incident, Truong has been charged with unlawful firework possession.

Under state law, individuals without a license cannot own, use, or sell fireworks even if they are bought legally in another state.