Yarmouth man who almost died from firework explosion facing charges
YARMOUTH — A 40-year-old man who was almost killed by a firework explosion on the 4th of July is now facing criminal charges.
Police said that on Independence Day, Phat Truong was hosting a neighborhood cookout and set off some fireworks in his yard. The fireworks exploded, almost killing Truong. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries to his hand and leg.
Following an investigation into the incident, Truong has been charged with unlawful firework possession.
Under state law, individuals without a license cannot own, use, or sell fireworks even if they are bought legally in another state.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.