Rice drives in 3 runs as Yankees beat Red Sox 9-2 to earn doubleheader split

Ben Rice had a two-run single in New York's five-run eighth inning and finished with three RBIs as the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2 Saturday in the nightcap and earned a doubleheader split.

The Yankees pulled rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. after the third inning with right knee discomfort. The 21-year-old tweaked his knee on a check swing in the second inning and took another at-bat before exiting.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit an RBI single in a four-run ninth as Boston beat New York 6-0 in the opener.

The Yankees evened the season series at six games apiece and moved three games ahead of the Red Sox for the AL's top wild-card spot.

After Brent Headrick stranded Willson Contreras at third following the Boston first baseman's triple, the Yankees had seven hits in the eighth and opened a 9-2 lead.

Rice hit a tying single in New York's three-run third off Brayan Bello (5-7) and capped the big inning with a two-run single for New York's 13th hit

Amed Rosario had an RBI single and Austin Wells added a two-run single as the Yankees scored nine runs for the fifth time since the All-Star break

Luis García had three hits and added a bases-loaded groundout to give the Yankees the lead. Jazz Chisholm and rookie Spencer Jones added sacrifice flies as New York scored at least seven runs for the fourth time in its last seven games.

Coming off a second injured list stint due to a bone bruise in his left elbow, Max Fried allowed one run and three hits in 3 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out four and walked one while throwing 63 pitches in his first start since Aug. 13.

Paul Blackburn stranded two in the sixth and Brent Headrick stranded Contreras at third in the eighth.

Nick Sogard homered for the Red Sox. After opener Alec Gamboa threw 18 pitches to five hitters, Bello permitted four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings

Up next

Boston LHP Ranger Suarez (5-3, 3.35 ERA) opposes New York RHP Will Warren (8-6, 4.39) in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday.