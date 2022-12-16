Volunteers brave snowstorm to lay wreaths on veterans' graves in Winchendon; "The very least we can do"

WINCHENDON - Despite the cold and the driving snow, there was a heartwarming scene Friday in Winchendon where volunteers gathered to place thousands of wreaths on veterans' graves - all part of Wreaths Across America.

"Our community of Massachusetts and Winchendon in particular they always step up, they are always there when you need them to remember our veterans and honor them and know that they will not be forgotten," Bridget Marinelli said.

She's the community coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Winchendon. In her 13th year, she says weather didn't stop many from honoring those veterans who deserve it.

"For us to come out and do this, it's the very least we can do for what they've done for us," she said. "We had a little over 100 people volunteering today to place place wreaths at the cemetery, which, in this snowy weather, it's fantastic."

There were more than 3,200 wreaths placed on veterans' graves in Winchendon. CBS Boston

Bob Bronson joined his wife, the junior vice commander for Disabled American Veterans, joined his wife Sue in placing some of the 3,285 wreaths. They are especially appreciative because they have three family members buried here.

"On a day like this to have many people show up, driving up here is pretty treacherous. . . it's amazing, it's really wonderful," he said. "It really does warm the heart."

Bronson said Wreaths Across America hopes to one day place a wreath on every veteran's grave during the holiday season.