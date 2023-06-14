Watch CBS News
Worker killed at Brockton Hospital construction site

BROCKTON - A worker was killed at the construction site of Brockton Hospital on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Roger Porter of Sandwich. 

Brockton Police received a 911 call for a worker trapped underneath a Bobcat machine. First responders found Porter in an 8-foot-deep trench under the construction vehicle. 

Porter and the Bobcat operator were leveling out gravel in the trench when the incident occurred. 

Porter, who worked at LMA Services of Stoughton, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The incident remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police, Brockton Police and OSHA.  

Brockton Hospital has been closed for repairs since a fire in February. 

