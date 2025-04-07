Woman pleads guilty in Worcester triple-decker fire that killed four

The woman charged in a Worcester triple-decker fire in 2022 that killed four people pleaded guilty to charges that include arson and murder.

Yvonne Ngoiri, 39, was given four life sentences for the fire on Gage Street in 2022, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Monday.

Joseph Garchali, 47, Christopher Lozeau, 53, Vincent Page, 41, and Marcel Fontaine, 29, died in the fire. The DA's office said their deaths involved smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

"We hope this result brings a measure of justice to the four families who lost a loved one, the three people who were injured, and the many others who lost their homes and belongings in this tragic fire," Early said.

2022 Worcester triple-decker fire

Fire engulfed the triple-decker home at 2 Gage Street sometime before 3:30 a.m. on May 14, 2022.

Initially, firefighters ruled two people died, but two more bodies were pulled from the debris two days later.

A resident jumped from a window to escape the fire and was seriously injured, and two more were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, the DA's office said.

Federal investigators went to the scene on May 16 after the building's owner said he suspected arson. Investigators said a surveillance camera captured a person lurking around his property shortly before the fire.

Investigators determined Ngoiri set the fire behind the building. Ngoiri, a former resident of 2 Gage Street, was arrested four months later.

She faced four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of arson and three counts of assault and battery.

Ngoiri will be eligible for parole after 20 years, Early's office said.