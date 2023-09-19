Women's professional soccer returning to Boston

BOSTON - Women's professional soccer is returning to Boston.

Mayor Michelle Wu will join National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Commissioner Jessica Berman and Boston Unity Soccer Partners to make the official announcement Tuesday at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

The Boston team will be the league's 15th team. It doesn't have a name yet, but the expansion franchise will begin play in 2026.

According to the Boston Globe, the expansion group has a proposal in place to refurbish White Stadium in Franklin Park. That will be the home field and the upgrades are set to cost around $30 million.

The Boston Breakers were the last women's soccer team in the city. They played here from 2001 to 2018 but the landscape and popularity of women's soccer has increased in the last five years.

Now this will be the third professional women's sports team in Boston.

The new Professional Women's Hockey League begins play in the city in January and the Boston Renegades are the five-time defending champions of the Women's Football Alliance.