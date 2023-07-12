Boston hopes to move 'into the future' with a renovated White Stadium in Franklin Park

BOSTON - White Stadium was built in Franklin Park in Boston nearly 80 years ago and it's showing its age.

"It just feels old in here, right?" said Mayor Michelle Wu as she toured the facility Wednesday morning. She joined a group that is working on envisioning a new stadium to host soccer games, track meets, graduation ceremonies and summer camps.

"Whenever our young people are here I always have a sense of guilt looking around," said Wu. "When they go to their games and matches in other cities around the Commonwealth at other schools and other facilities they see the gap that exists."

Peeling paint, old locker rooms, a lumpy field and failing to meet modern accessibility and building code requirements are problems the city is looking to remedy with a private partner.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners submitted a proposal to renovate the stadium to include a 400-meter track and playing field, a strength and conditioning sports medicine suite, an indoor turf practice area, a gymnasium and a student resource space.

"We're excited for the opportunity to dream and the opportunity to not only meet our current needs, but I think build a facility that will take us into the future and put us ahead of the game," said Avery Esdaile, the Boston Public Schools Athletic Director.

The proposal put forth has the city renovating the East Grandstand, which was damaged by a fire decades ago. A private partner would renovate the West Grandstand which would potentially be home to a professional women's soccer team.

"Women's soccer, right now, is also one of the most quickly growing sports and so that brings a lot of opportunity in terms of tourism and jobs and the chance for Boston to be on a world stage in yet another way," said Wu.

Community members are invited to learn about the proposal and offer their input during a zoom meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.