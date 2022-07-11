Boston Renegades receive congratulatory phone call from Robert Kraft after winning fourth straight WFA championship

BOSTON -- The Boston Renegades are the champions of the Women's Football Alliance for the fourth straight year. The Renegades are bringing another WFA title back to Boston after beating the Minnesota Vixens, 32-12, in Canton, Ohio on Sunday.

The win caps off a 9-0 season for the Renegades, with Sunday's title the seventh in franchise history. The Renegades received a congratulatory phone call from Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the victory.

What RKK said 🗣



The @GoRenegades just keep on blazing the trail. pic.twitter.com/uG7Z3L8PZ8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 10, 2022

"What it means for women's sports; this is 50 years of Tittle IX. You all show such a great effort and what it means to young gals everywhere," Kraft told the champs. "We're happy to bond with you and are very proud."

Chanté Bonds filled in for Allison Cahill at quarterback for Boston on Sunday and did a lot of everything to earn MVP honors. Bonds ran for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 39-yard scoring scamper that put Boston on top 14-0 in the second quarter. The Renegades had built a 26-0 lead in the fourth quarter before Minnesota got on the board.

The Renegades have now won an incredible 31 straight contests and four consecutive titles to continue their dominance of the WFA.