Woman dies in Westboro fire; Police officer, firefighter injured

WESTBORO - A challenging house fire broke out in Westboro, with an outcome no one wanted. Fire investigators said an elderly woman lost her life as flames consumed the home on Belknap Street on Monday.

She was found dead in her living room after firefighters finally knocked down the fire.

A firefighter and police officer were rushed to the hospital. The firefighter was burned in the face and hands, and the police officer suffered smoke inhalation.

Investigators say around 1:45 p.m., the victim's daughter called 911 saying her mom was trapped in the house.

A woman died in a house fire on Belknap Street in Westboro CBS Boston

"It's a dark day not only for us and our community but more importantly for the family and we are very sympathetic for them," said Westboro Fire Chief Patrick Purcell.

Twenty-five propane tanks exploded on a three-season porch, making the fire more challenging as it spread to nearby bushes.

First responders worked hard to find the woman, but heavy smoke and fire pushed them back.

Finally, a second engine knocked down the fire, but the woman died from significant injuries.

"Very task oriented and labor-intensive operation when something like this happens," said Chief Purcell.

The Department of Fire Services Code Compliance Unit, and several teams of state investigators will be working to find out what caused the fire.

First responders are reminding everyone about the dangers of storing propane tanks in a confined space.

"We'll be here for a while working to determine the cause and origin of this fire and then we'll be reaching back out to the family to assure that they are OK," said Chief Purcell.

The woman who died has not yet been identified.