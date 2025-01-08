Big storm should miss Massachusetts, but some snow could fall this weekend

Here's why meteorologists say a major weekend snowstorm for New England is looking unlikely

BOSTON - For those wishing for a big weekend winter storm in Massachusetts, take a cue from the great Hall & Oates:

"She's gone, she's gone, oh I, I better learn how to face it."

It seems safe to kiss this one goodbye. Remember the old ads when they would say "nine out of 10 dentists agree"?

Well, same deal applies to the weather models for this weekend. Nearly all models agree, this thing isn't coming north.

Where is the winter storm?

Currently, it is hard to find the storm on the weather maps. It is essentially in two pieces with the main area of low pressure spinning around in the Desert Southwest.

If you have been following along this week, you may have heard, that in order for New England to get a significant storm, it was crucial that two pieces of energy merge together.

Sure enough, those two pieces just aren't going to come together in time or in the right fashion to bring any sort of classic storm our way.

So, that all-important storm track will pass through the Deep South, exit the coast near South Carolina, and head straight out to sea.

There will not be a last minute turn up the coastline.

Much like the last storm, just because New England is being left out doesn't mean other folks won't be dealing with a major headache.

There will be a wintry mess of snow and ice carving a path from northern Texas through parts of the southern Appalachians.

Snow forecast for Massachusetts

New England may not be completely shutout. That northern stream energy may be just enough to cause some light snow here during Saturday morning. We will have more on this in the next 24 hours but for now, it doesn't look like much more than some scattered coatings to an inch.

So snow lovers, the wait continues. And the remarkable stretch of nearly three years without a major snowstorm (6"+) in Boston goes on for now.

