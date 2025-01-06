Will a weekend snowstorm hit Massachusetts? Here's the latest forecast track.

BOSTON - You may have heard a rumor about a potential snowstorm in the pipeline for Massachusetts and New England. Indeed, many weather models have been flirting with the idea of a sizable snowstorm in the Northeast next weekend. Here's what we're focusing on next in the weather department.

In the short term, the forecast can be summarized with two words: Cold and windy.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Temperatures over the next several days will largely remain below the freezing mark and persistent, gusty winds will make it feel like single digits and teens.

Tracking the weekend storm

At this point in time, still 5-6 days away from any possible event, the best we can do is follow trends in the models. And the trend over the last 24 hours has been for a shift south in the forecast track.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Most models now have the storm traveling from Texas, through the southeast, and then out to sea, well south of New England this coming weekend.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This is a fairly big change from about 48 hours ago. In fact, there has been a major shift southward in the forecast center and track by several hundred miles.

What once looked like a near classic, New England nor'easter track, now looks like a non-factor.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Changes still possible with storm forecast

It must be stressed that this is not all that unusual. Forecasting in the 7-10 days range can be very tricky.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

On Monday we find ourselves in the "mid-range", about 5-6 days out, and while confidence is increasing, there is still plenty of room for more changes.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

So, for now, what we know is that there will be a sizable storm coming out of the Texas/Gulf area later this week. The storm will almost certainly pass south of New England.

We will need to see another 24-48 hours of model data to confirm if this recent trend (of a non-impactful storm) is indeed the correct solution.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The main thing we will be watching is the interaction between two pieces of atmospheric energy in the days ahead.

One piece, coming out of Texas, will be the impetus for the storm formation. A second piece, coming out of Canada, will either phase with the southern stream and bring a mess to New England, or simply kick the whole thing harmlessly out to sea to our south.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Boston snow

To this point, there has been no snow in Boston or Worcester yet this month. Boston is a little more than 6" below the average snowfall to date this season and Worcester is more than 10" below.

Monday marks the 1,046th consecutive day without a 6"+ snowfall in the city of Boston. To say it's been a while would be an understatement.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We've got out eyes on the weekend. Stay with the WBZ NEXT weather team on WBZ-TV, CBS News Boston and WBZ.com. When we know, you know.