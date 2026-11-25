Jets keep rolling with 4-2 victory over Bruins
By KEN POWTAK Associated Press
Morgan Barron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Nico Daws made 21 saves and the Winnipeg Jets added to their surge with a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.
Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had a goal for Winnipeg, which won its fourth straight road game and improved to 9-1-1 in its last 11 overall.
Mark Scheifele, the Jets' career goals leader, added an empty-netter for the 381st of his career.
Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten scored for the Bruins, who dropped the second of their season-high six-game homestand. Jeremy Swayman stopped 14 shots.
Barron's goal came with 2:07 left in the second when he poked the puck between Swayman's pads to make it 3-2 after the goalie mishandled the rebound of Mario Ferraro's shot.
Boston's Tanner Jeannot and Winnipeg's Tyrel Bauer squared off in a lengthy fight midway into the opening period that featured numerous haymakers.
Trailing in the second, Boston tied it at 2 when Minten, positioned directly in front of the net, tipped Mason Lohrei's shot by Daws at 10:57.
Morrissey's slap shot from the slot beat Swayman and gave the Jets a 2-1 edge late in the opening period.
Off since a 7-5 victory over Washington at home Saturday, the Bruins had tied it at 1 on Geekie's power-play goal off a pretty pass across the front of the net by David Pastrnak at 6:11.
Connor's wrister from the left circle made it 1-0 just 65 seconds into the game.
The Bruins won the first meeting between the teams in overtime on Oct. 2.
Up next
Jets: At the New York Islanders on Friday night.
Bruins: Host Toronto on Friday.