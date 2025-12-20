Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $1.6 billion ahead of next drawing

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.6 billion — the game's fourth-largest prize ever —after another drawing passed Saturday night without a winner. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 28, 52 and 69 with a Powerball of 20.

The jackpot now has an estimated cash value of $735.3 million, Powerball said. In addition to the fourth-largest Powerball prize, it's also the fifth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Although no tickets were sold that matched all six winning numbers at Saturday night's drawing, there were eight tickets that matched five of them, Powerball said. The prize for those tickets is $1 million each, except for ones sold in California, where one of the eight tickets was purchased. Another 112 tickets purchased ahead of the drawing won $50,000 prizes, and 22 tickets won $150,000 prizes, according to the game.

"Powerball is giving players a chance to dream bigger than ever this holiday season," said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group chair and Iowa Lottery CEO.

Monday's drawing will be the 46th since the last time a jackpot was won – the longest such Powerball run. A $1.787 billion jackpot was hit Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas.

To win the grand prize, a ticket must match the five white balls pulled during the drawing as well as the red Powerball. A single jackpot winner would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment estimated at $735.3 million or opting for a payout via an annuity, which would consist of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball, but lottery jackpots have exploded in size over the last decade. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and cost $2 each.