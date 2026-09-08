Winning Megabucks ticket sold in Massachusetts after largest jackpot in game's history

There is finally a Megabucks winner in Massachusetts. The winning ticket was sold in Holyoke with a record-setting jackpot of $29.71 million up for grabs.

King Mart on Westfield Road sold the winner. The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 21-28-31-34-40-44.

The Massachusetts-only game soared past its previous jackpot high of $21.7 million back in July. That record had stood since 1985, when eight winners had to share the prize.

The odds of matching all six numbers and winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052. The winner has one year to claim their prize.

Megabucks has been around since 1982 but changed up its format in November 2023, doubling its ticket price to $2 to create bigger jackpots. It also added a Monday drawing to its existing Wednesday and Saturday draw days.

Megabucks players choose six numbers between 1 and 44. They get $4 for matching three numbers, $200 for matching four, and $5,000 for matching five.

After Monday's big win, the Megabucks jackpot resets to $500,000 for the next drawing.

This is the ninth-biggest lottery winner ever sold in Massachusetts, and the most anyone has won on a lottery ticket in the state since 2023. King Mart also sold a $15 million scratch ticket winner in 2025.

There were no Powerball winners Monday night, sending that jackpot to $207 million. Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $193 million.