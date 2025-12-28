Ducks, chickens escape raging Massachusetts barn fire

Ducks and chickens were able to escape to safety as flames ripped through a barn in Massachusetts.

It happened Saturday night on the grounds of a property on Old Center in Winchendon. Multiple 911 callers reported the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire throughout the barn and requested assistance from surrounding towns.

The Winchendon Fire Department said that before crews arrived, the barn doors and gates had been opened. As a result, many chickens and ducks escaped to safety.

It is not clear if any animals died in the fire. No one was hurt in the fire, and no firefighters suffered injuries.

Flames rip through a barn in Winchendon, Massachusetts. Retired Deputy Chief Ricci Ruschioni

The firefighters went into what they described as defensive mode, trying to prevent flames and embers from spreading to the nearby home.

When the fire was out, town building and wiring officials worked to isolate power feeding the barn.

"The residents were then allowed to return to their home on this frigid night," the fire department said.

Firefighters from Gardner, Templeton, Ashburnham, Westminster, Royalston, Hubbardston, and New Hampshire helped knock down the flames.

The Massachusetts Fire Marshal's office responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, which has not yet been determined.

Winchendon is located in central Massachusetts, in the northern part of the state just south of the New Hampshire border.