Wilmington, Massachusetts police therapy dog Zena killed in crash

The Wilmington Police Department is mourning the death of Zena, a therapy dog who was killed Tuesday during a car crash in nearby Tewksbury.

Wilmington police said Zena's handler Samantha Cavanaugh was hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the Tewksbury Police Department, the woman driving a Mazda 3 allegedly crossed the double yellow line and crashed into Cavanaugh's Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Mazda was also hospitalized. Both Cavanaugh and the other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, Tewksbury police said.

Zena was taken by ambulance to Bulger Animal Hospital in Lawrence but later tied. The dog was able to receive ambulance transportation thanks to Nero's Law, which was passed after Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and his K-9 were shot in the line of duty.

Wilmington police said Zena joined the department in 2022 at just eight weeks old.

Zena regularly met with community groups, students, the senior center and participated in town events.

"We are heartbroken today because Zena was a beloved member of our Wilmington Police family, and a beloved member of our community," Wilmington Police Chief Brian Pupa. "For three years, Zena put residents and families at ease even during the toughest of times, and her work will not be forgotten. She served her community well."

Zena was a Bernedoodle who was three years old. Police said Zena's "calming and gentle presence eased the minds and lightened the hearts of countless residents of all ages."

Tewksbury police said the Mazda driver will be summonsed for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation. Her name cannot be released pending the issuance of a criminal complaint, police said.