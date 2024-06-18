Will DCR open pools in Massachusetts early due to heat wave?

BOSTON - Will the DCR open its pools early for the 2024 season due to the scorching heat wave hitting Massachusetts this week?

The short answer is no.

Will pools be open this week?

The good news is that pools will be open this week, but not in time to cool off from the heat wave. Pools will officially open for the season on Saturday, June 22, and run daily from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

A DCR spokesperson said that they are working tirelessly to hire enough qualified lifeguards for the season, but most of their pools and waterfronts are already fully staffed.

Other ways to cool down during the heat wave

Despite the pools not being open during the heat wave, there are plenty of other ways to cool down!

The DCR has some of its spray decks open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. located in Boston, Cambridge, Belmont, Freetown, Hyde Park, Roxbury, Holyoke, and Jamaica Plain. Other spray decks will open on Saturday, June 22.

They also offer 81 coastal and inland beaches across the state. Lifeguards are on duty at 32 of the beaches from 10:15 a.m. until 5:45 p.m. daily. Click here for more information about which beaches and spray decks are open.

Boston will be opening up cooling centers for people who do not have air conditioning and will have misting towers at fire stations and parks.

Heat emergency issued for Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency from Tuesday to Thursday as temperatures are expected to skyrocket to around 100 degrees.

"Heat waves are a risk to our community, so everyone should make sure to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity when possible, wear plenty of sunscreen, and check on your neighbors and loved ones," Mayor Wu said in a statement.

Experts also warn people to be conscious of their pets during the heat wave especially walking them on the hot pavement.