Boston declares 3-day heat emergency with temperatures near 100 degrees expected

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring a heat emergency from Tuesday until Thursday as temperatures in the city are expected to approach 100 degrees.

Wu said Boston residents need to take precautions "to stay safe from extreme heat."

"Heat waves are a risk to our community, so everyone should make sure to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity when possible, wear plenty of sunscreen, and check on your neighbors and loved ones," the mayor said in a statement.

Where to find Boston pools, splash pads and cooling centers

Boston is opening cooling centers at 14 Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations from Tuesday to Thursday. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to see a list of cooling centers.

Last year during a July heat wave, 10 of Boston's 18 public pools were closed. Wu's office said Monday that the city "is on track to have more pools open this year than in previous summers, including the BCYF Clougherty, Hennigan, Marshall, Mattahunt, and Perkins pools." Click here for a map of pools and splash pads in Boston.

For the first time this summer, Boston will also deploy "outdoor misting towers" at fire stations and parks during heat emergencies.

Boston Public School plans for heat emergency

For now, Boston Public Schools do not plan to close because of the heat, though Wu told reporters earlier that closing decisions would be made on a day-by-day basis.

There are 10 school buildings in the city without air conditioning, and they will have extra fans available. Students are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and stay hydrated as all schools will have bottled water. And school leaders have been encouraged to move outdoor activities inside if possible.

Boston Public Schools are already closed Wednesday for the Juneteenth federal holiday, and half days were planned for Thursday and Friday.