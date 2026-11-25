Greater Boston is being invaded by a turkey takeover ahead of Thanksgiving. The foul fowl are heading for a coup of coops, and people are spotting them everywhere from on top of cars to pecking hoods.

At Harvard, one turkey tried to get into a building this week. Joe Mara captured the hilarity on his phone.

"Nobody knew what to do. Nobody knew what to do," said Mara, saying the bird politely waited for someone to let it in. "Acting really gutsy, trying to get into the Harvard building, trying to get into the bank. It was just acting aggressively toward everyone walking by."

Harvard Square has been a hotbed of activity for turkeys lately. Doug Rubinson created a website, Cambridge Turkey Watch, where people can upload photos of sightings. It tracks not only their location, but their mood.

"Are they just clucking and passive? Are they feeling amorous to the people or other turkeys?" said Rubinson. "I joked, what are their motivations? What are they doing here? Where did they come from?"

Since launching a month ago, they have had 30,000 visitors to the site, and hundreds of postings. He believes Harvard Square has become their utopia.

"We have so many laws and rules on turkeys in Cambridge. They are very safe. They can walk anywhere down the street. It is nearly impossible to harm a turkey without facing repercussions from the law," said Rubinson.

Alex Chueh grew up in Cambridge and has been living amongst them for years.

"They seem to know where the lines are in the streets, so they cross very orderly," said Chueh. "I take a gawk or two. I try to be innocuous and treat it like any sideshow."

As he began traveling more, he realized turkeys don't take over like they do in Cambridge.

"Maybe it's a full moon, maybe Mercury is retrograde," said Chueh.

Maybe, they just know Thanksgiving is coming.