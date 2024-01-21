Wilbraham police officer shot, suspect in custody after standoff

WILBRAHAM – A Wilbraham police officer remains hospitalized after being shot Saturday night.

Investigators say the officer was called to a home on Old Carriage Drive at around 9 p.m. in the western Massachusetts town.

Massachusetts State Police said a man inside the home exchanged gunfire with the officer, who was hit.

The officer was rushed to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately released.

The man suspected of shooting the officer barricaded himself inside the home.

Police used a SWAT vehicle to break a window in the home, then sent a drone inside. Using the drone, police learned the suspect had also been shot.

Officers eventually went inside and arrested the man, who is hospitalized.

Police rescued two people who had escaped the home and were on the roof.

The identifications of the officer and suspect have not yet been released.