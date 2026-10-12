Gregory Maguire releases "Wicked" prequel "Galinda," inspired by Ariana Grande's movie role

The Massachusetts author of "Wicked" is giving everyone new insight into the beloved character Galinda.

Concord's Gregory Maguire has written a prequel to his international hit, titled "Galinda: A Charmed Childhood." It's the origin story of the so-called "good witch" from the "Wizard of Oz."

"I'm happy to usher Galinda down the golden stairs of her own fame and bring her to the audience who is waiting rapturously in the hall to learn more about her," Maguire told WBZ-TV.

"Galinda, as a novel, is made up from my own knowledge of who the character was, 30 years ago, but also from all the beautiful and wonderful singing actresses who have played her since."

One of them is Claudia Bennett. She's starring in the current national tour of "Wicked," which is now playing at the Citizens Opera House through Nov. 15 as part of the Broadway in Boston series.

"He really built such a complex, incredible world," said Bennett. "Playing Galinda has been a lifelong dream of mine. I first saw this show when I was 7 years old and I went in costume as Galinda."

Bennett is grateful for the stories Maguire created.

"Being able to explore these characters in a new light since that book came out has been really thrilling for everyone who grew up with the 'Wizard of Oz.' And the fact that he's now elaborating on Galinda is so exciting."

Maguire found inspiration for this new novel in an unlikely place, the movie version of his original best-selling book.

"Part of the characterization of Galinda when she was a child is directly informed by the way Ariana Grande played her," Maguire told WBZ. Specifically, the high kick Grande does during the song "Popular."

"She did it so effortlessly that I thought, 'Wow, she must have been dancing her whole life. How did she get to be that good when she was in college because she came that way?' And I wanted partly to unpack her ambition to be a dancer and make that part of her childhood and part of her self," Maguire said.

"I definitely have sat in deep thought about Galinda's past and her family life and her upbringing," Bennett told WBZ. "I can't wait to see how he describes it in his book and taking us into hopefully a younger Galinda before all of this happened, before Shiz. I'm really excited."