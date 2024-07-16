Who is Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance? Some New Hampshire voters have no idea

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Republican nominee Donald Trump named JD Vance his running mate. In New Hampshire, not everyone had heard of the Senator from Ohio.

New Hampshire voters react to JD Vance selection

When Vance's selection was officially announced during the first day of the Republican National Convention, WBZ-TV spoke to voters in Manchester.

"Never heard of the guy. Who is he anyways?" one Granite State man said.

"I don't know who that is though," added another man.

Everyone who spoke to WBZ-TV said their mind was made up months ago and Trump's choice for vice president wouldn't change their pick.

"I think no matter what he's going to win. I mean in my opinion," William Slattery said.

"I don't really know who he is. But Trump is a smart man. So I believe he made the right choice," one woman added.

Who is JD Vance?

Vance is a first-term Republican from Ohio. The 39-year-old will become the first millennial on a national ticket. He was first elected to public office in 2022.

Author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy," Vance went from being a "Never Trumper" in 2016 to a staunch ally.

Vance is widely considered a leading voice in the Republican party and has adopted Trump's rhetoric about January 6.

Was JD Vance the right pick?

Not everyone is sold that Vance was the right running mate for Trump.

"I think it is a mistake," said WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, who questions how the selection of Vance shores up additional votes. "Other than consolidating the support of voters who want more Trump, how it is going to help bring along people who are not inclined to vote for Donald Trump? That will be the test of whether this was a smart pick."

Democrats, meantime, are labeling Vance as extreme. President Joe Biden called Vance "A clone of Trump on the issues."