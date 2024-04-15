What's open and closed on Patriots' Day in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - April 15, 2024 is Patriots' Day, a special holiday in Massachusetts to recognize the state's unique role in the Revolutionary War. The Boston Marathon is also held on Patriots' Day every year.

Patriots' Day is a state holiday, so state, county and municipal offices are closed while federal agencies and most businesses in Massachusetts are open.

Why does Massachusetts celebrate Patriots' Day?

Massachusetts designated April 19 as Patriots' Day in 1894 to commemorate the opening battles of Lexington and Concord in the American Revolution. The holiday is observed, however, on the third Monday of every April.

Concord will have its Patriots' Day parade at 9 a.m.; the 3.5-mile route goes through Concord Center and proceeds to the Old North Bridge. Lexington has hosted a reenactment of the Battle of Lexington every year on Patriots' Day weekend since 1971.

What's open on Patriots' Day?

Federal offices

Federal courts

Post offices

Most retailers

Supermarkets

Liquor stores

Restaurants

Gyms

What's closed on Patriots' Day?

Public schools

The RMV

State and municipal offices

State and municipal courts

Libraries

MBTA schedule on Patriots' Day for Boston Marathon

The subway, Commuter Rail and ferries will run on a weekday schedule. Buses will use a modified Saturday schedule.

Are taxes due on April 15 in Massachusetts?

April 15 is tax day for most of the country. But according to the state, taxes don't have to be filed until April 17 because of the Patriots' Day holiday on Monday and the Emancipation Day legal holiday in Washington, D.C. that falls on April 16.