Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of Tea Party - see the schedule of events

BOSTON - A massive celebration is planned Saturday for the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. Approximately 30,000-40,000 visitors from all over the country are expected to flock to Boston for the events.

A reenactment of the Boston Tea Party at the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum. Michael Blanchard

The day kicks off the beginning of America's celebration of all the major 250th anniversaries that will lead up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United State of America.

Schedule for 250th anniversary of Boston Tea Party

4 p.m. at Faneuil Hall: "A Retrospect on Revolution."

6 p.m. at Reader's Park, 11 School St: "Patriots & Loyalists"

6:15 p.m. at Old South Meeting House, 310 Washington St.: Reenactment of "Meeting of the Body of the People."

7:30 p.m. Downtown Crossing, 310 Washington St.: "Huzzah for Griffin's Wharf" procession to the waterfront.

8 p.m. Atlantic Wharf, 290 Congress St.: "Destruction of the Tea."

During the Destruction of the Tea, the Sons of Liberty will throw 250lbs of loose tea sent from London's East India Company and tea sent in from citizens around the world into Boston Harbor. The event received 7,000 individual donations of tea amounting to about 2,000 pounds. Visitors will actually be able to throw tea off the boat.

History of the Boston Tea Party

The Boston Tea Party, which is considered one of the events that lead to the American Revolution, was part of a resistance movement against Britain's Tea Act, which had been passed in 1773. Colonists objected to the tax because they believe it violated their rights as Englishmen to "no taxation without representation." Hundreds of Colonial men threw 340 chests of British East India Company Tea into Boston Harbor on December 16, 1773. The tea weighed a total of 92,616 pounds and was worth $1.8 million in today's dollars