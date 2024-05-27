Where are Memorial Day events happening in Massachusetts?

BOSTON – Monday marks Memorial Day, a federal holiday that honors those who gave their lives serving in the military.

Here are some of the events being held in Massachusetts this Memorial Day.

Flags on Boston Common

There are currently 37,000 miniature American flags planted on Boston Common. Each flag represents a servicemember from Massachusetts who died serving their country, going back to the Revolutionary War.

A total of 600 volunteers put the flags in place ahead of Memorial Day.

U.S.S. Constitution events

The U.S.S. Constitution will be open on Memorial Day for public tours.

In addition, there will be a 21-gun salute starting Monday at noon. There will be one round fired a minute for 21 minutes.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., a special presentation will be held to honor Gold Star families, sailors and Marines who died while serving on the U.S.S. Constitution.

Memorial Day parades in Massachusetts

Many communities in Massachusetts are holding Memorial Day parades on Monday. Below is a list of some of the parades that are taking place.

Andover: 10:00 a.m.

Arlington: 9:00 a.m.

Belmont: 11:00 a.m.

Attleboro: 10:00 a.m.

Brockton: 10:00 a.m.

Concord: 9:00 a.m.

Cohasset: 10:00 a.m.

Danvers: 9:00 a.m.

Dover: 10:00 a.m.

Fall River: 11:00 a.m.

Haverhill: 10:30 a.m.

Lexington: 9:00 a.m.

Mansfield: 10:00 a.m.

Marblehead: 9:00 a.m.

Marlboro: 10:00 a.m.

Natick: 8:40 a.m.

Needham: 11:00 a.m.

New Bedford: 11:00 a.m.

Watertown: 12:00 p.m.

Wilmington: 10:00 a.m.

Winchester: 9:15 a.m.

Free museum entry

On Monday, several museums will be offering free entry.

Admission to the Museum of Fine Arts is free to all Massachusetts residents on Memorial Day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free advanced tickets to the Institute of Contemporary Art are available online.

Fort Independence is offering free tours on Memorial Day.

What's open and what's closed on Memorial Day

Post offices are closed and some stores will also be closed on Monday. Click here for a list of what will be closed in Massachusetts on Memorial Day.