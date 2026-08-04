"It's creepy": Police search for masked man seen on video outside Weston home at 3 a.m.

Police in Weston, Massachusetts, are asking the public for help after a masked man was seen on surveillance video wandering around and casing a multi-million-dollar property for an hour from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the homeowner was away for the weekend and made the chilling discovery on their surveillance video.

Police say it looks like the man came from a nearby trail to the home on Highland Street. At one point the man was holding a flashlight approaching the house.

Masked man captured on surveillance video at Weston home. Weston Police

In another instance, investigators say it looks like the suspicious man is carrying a hunting chair he picked up from the house to the woods. Another image showed him wearing a bicycle helmet.

All those clues led police to believe the man was there with criminal intent.

"I've been doing this for a long time and yeah, it's creepy, there is no doubt about it," said Weston Police Chief Denis Linehan. "Anytime you have someone on somebody else's property masked, I don't care what time of day it is, that is concerning and then you add the factor that it is three in the morning and he was on that property for an extended period of time, we're overly concerned."

Investigators say the man was finally scared off the property when he saw surveillance cameras there.

Police hope to find more surveillance videos from neighbors between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on August 2, 2026. Weston police say even the smallest detail could help.