21-year-old dies after falling into Massachusetts quarry, prompting safety warning from police

A 21-year-old man died early Saturday morning after falling into a quarry in Westford, Massachusetts.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at Merrill's Quarry, which is located off of Tyngsboro Road.

The person who called 911 said the man had fallen and the caller could no longer see them.

Police and firefighters arrived and found the 21-year-old facedown in the water at the bottom of the quarry. The Westford Fire Department removed the man from the water and attempted life-saving efforts.

He was rushed to Lowell General Hospital but died due to injuries from the fall and from being in the water for a long period of time, police said.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office and Westford Police Department are investigating the man's death.

"The Westford Police Department would like to remind the public that Merrill's Quarry is an extremely dangerous location," police said in a statement. "The property contains significant hazards, including steep and unstable drops, deep water, and other potentially life-threatening conditions. The quarry is private property and is clearly posted with numerous 'No Trespassing' signs. Entering the quarry without permission is not only unlawful but can have dangerous and potentially tragic consequences."

No additional details are currently available.

This is not the first quarry death in Massachusetts this summer. In July, a 17-year-old died while swimming in a Milford quarry.

That teen's death came less than a week after police issued a warning about swimming in the Milford quarry.