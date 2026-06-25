58-year-old man fatally stabbed at park in Wellesley, Massachusetts, suspect arrested

A 58-year-old man has died after he was stabbed at a park in Wellesley, Massachusetts Thursday evening, and a suspect has been arrested.

After receiving a 911 call, Wellesley Police responded to Phillips Park on Maugus Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. and found a 58-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

He was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old James Floyd Bennett III of Wellesley was arrested during the course of the investigation. He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in Dedham District Court.

Crime scene tape around playground at Phillips Park in Wellesley, Massachusetts after a fatal stabbing. CBS Boston

Crime scene tape surrounded the playground and picnic tables as police combed through the mulch and grassy area. There were bloodied cloths and sheets near the slide.

People who live in the area are unsettled this could happen at a popular playground. "It's very unusual. Very unusual," said Christine Myer, who lives nearby and said police came to ask her questions.

"It's usually all the kids, you know the kids play at the playground and they will have after school events and it's lovely to walk and it's a treasured part of the community for sure," Myer said.

Investigators were also searching a path that starts at the park and runs the length of the town.

The Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's and Wellesley Police are investigating the incident.

"Based on preliminary information, there is no cause for the public to be alarmed for their own safety," the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

No other information has been released.