Wegman's Check Out Hunger campaign aims to help Massachusetts families facing food insecurity

A study by Mass General Brigham and the Greater Boston Food Bank found that 40% of Massachusetts families experienced food insecurity in 2025. It's a sobering statistic and it's why WBZ-TV is proud to team up with Wegmans to support its Check Out Hunger campaign.

Through Nov. 29, customers can donate at the register at Wegmans to help support food pantries in our area.

Alex Tawil, a cashier at the Chestnut Hill Wegmans store, says all it takes is a quick scan of a barcode and customers can donate $1, $2, $3, $5, or any amount, and it's added to their grocery bill.

"Not everyone may be fortunate to have a full meal on that table come around these holidays," he said. "All the money will go toward the Greater Boston Food Bank."

Tawil says many customers are happy to help, particularly during this season of giving.

"Once people understand where that money is going toward and they understand it is going toward a great cause, people are really willing to help out the community around this time of year," he said. "Think of the thousands of families and how many people it serves."

100% of the proceeds go to the Greater Boston Food Bank which supports smaller food pantries and other nutrition programs throughout the region.

WBZ-TV is shining a light on food insecurity this week to support local food banks during this Season of Giving. WBZ-TV will broadcast live from the Wegmans at Chestnut Hill on Saturday, Nov. 14 to support the Check Out Hunger campaign.