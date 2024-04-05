Weekend To Do List: Invasive plant workshop and fun in the mud

BOSTON – If you're looking to get muddy this weekend, there is an event for you. Here's a look at what's going on around Massachusetts in the coming days.

Invasive plant workshop

Get those gardens ready with a free invasive plant workshop happening in Brookline at Hall's Pond Sanctuary on Sunday.

Take a tour and learn how to identify our state's most common invasive plants.

The in-person workshop will help everyday gardeners and landscapers as well as local volunteers who participate in area clean-ups.

When: Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Hall's Pond Sanctuary, Brookline

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

RockFest at Powisset Farm

It's the first annual Rockfest at Powisset Farm in Dover on Sunday.

Grab the whole family for some good muddy fun. Help farmers gather rocks from the farm's fields while competing for special awards like muddiest kid and family! With live music, crafts, food and more, it's a day everyone will enjoy. Pre-register online first!

When: Sunday, April 7, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Powisset Farm, Dover

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Solar eclipse at the Sawmill

It's almost time for the total solar eclipse, so get your glasses ready and head to Achusnet for an unforgettable viewing experience.

At 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, gather at The Sawmill in Achusnet to watch the cosmic display. Safely observe the rare sight from one of their beautiful trails and amphitheater.

Here are some other great places to watch the eclipse in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

When: Monday, April 8, 3-4 p.m.

Where: The Sawmill, Acushnet

Cost: Free

Click here for more information