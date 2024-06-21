Weekend To Do List: Celebrating Juneteenth, Greek heritage festival and pickleball tournament

BOSTON - There's many things to do this weekend in Massachusetts, including a celebration for Juneteenth, a Greek festival and even a pickleball tournament!

JuneteenthFest 2024

Wednesday marked Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in Texas and other confederate states. This weekend, head to Farm Pond Park in Framingham for their fourth annual JuneteenthFest! Enjoy games, arts and crafts, music, special performances and great raffles to mark the holiday. Don't forget your lawn chair or blanket to take it all in from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.!

When: Saturday, June 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Farm Pond Park, 100 Dudley St., Framingham. Rain spot - Barbieri Elementary School Gym

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information

Greek Festival

Head to Worcester for a Greek festival happening all weekend long! Enjoy traditional food and desserts, live music, cultural exhibits, local vendors and more at one of the country's largest festivals. The fun kicks off Friday night and lasts through Sunday.

When: Friday June 21 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday June 22 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday June 23 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St., Worcester

Cost: Admission is $2; kids 12 and under are free

Click here for more information

Patriot Place Pickleball Classic

Pickleball lovers rejoice! The second annual Pickleball Classic is back in Foxboro. Lot 4C at Patriot Place will transform all weekend into an outdoor pickleball destination. Play starts on Friday night and continues through Sunday. Pickleball lovers of all ages and skill are welcome to register or just enjoy as a spectator!

When: Thursday June 20 through Sunday June 23

Where: Patriot Place Lot 4C, located near the Patriots ProShop, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Registration costs up to $100

Click here for more information, including how to register