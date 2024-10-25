Weekend To Do List: Celebrating Halloween in Greater Boston

BOSTON - What better way to celebrate Halloween than a dog costume parade, a Hocus Pocus-themed tour, a spooky museum party and a festival dedicated to all things pumpkin spice?

Quincy Pumpkin Spice Festival

Nothing says fall quite like pumpkin spice. Celebrate with the annual Pumpkin Spice Festival happening in Quincy on Sunday! The fall fun includes lots of children's entertainment like pony rides and face painting. Adults can enjoy live music and local food and brews. Head to Bishop Field for the event from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Bishop Field at Montclair Park, 108 Holbrook Rd., Quincy

Cost: Cash bar and items available for purchase

Canton Pooch Parade

For those of you looking to let the dogs out for a good time, there's a pooch parade at the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Dress the pups up in a costume and even wear one yourself to get in on the Halloween festivities. With an array of food trucks, kids games and special dog-friendly vendors, it's a day you and your furry friend will love. Be sure to park at the Canton Center MBTA Station!

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (rain date Oct. 27)

Where: Paul Revere Heritage Site, 2 Rolling Mill Way, Canton

Cost: Items available for purchase

Hocus Pocus Recreation at Salem's Ropes Mansion

The famous Ropes Mansion in Salem has been transformed to replicate its 90s decor from the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. Take a free self-guided tour and see the Salem staple exactly as it was nearly 30 years ago in the film as Allison's house. Fans can take it all in starting this Friday through Halloween.

When: Oct. 25 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Ropes Mansion, 318 Essex St., Salem

Cost: Free

Nightmare at the Museum in Boston

For some spooky fun, it's a nightmare at the museum in Boston! The Children's Museum is being transformed for the grownups with a ghostly maze and potion making. The 21+ event will also feature a cash bar Friday. Be sure to get your $30 ticket in advance for the hauntingly good time!

When: Friday, Oct. 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Boston Children's Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston

Cost: $30 tickets plus cash bar

