Weekend To Do List: Holidays kick off with Christmas-themed events in Massachusetts

BOSTON - December kicks off this weekend and the holidays are in full swing with Christmas and holiday-themed events across Massachusetts!

Quincy Christmas Celebration

Quincy presents their 2024 Christmas parade and festival all weekend. Friday night, the city's tree will be lit up for the season. On Saturday, Santa makes his grand arrival by helicopter at noon on Pageant Field. He'll even say hi to the kids in attendance amid his busy season! Then on Sunday, families can enjoy the 71st Christmas Parade, starting at noon on Hancock Street.

When: Friday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 1. Tree lighting Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Santa arrives at noon on Saturday, Christmas parade Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Tree lighting on Friday at Hancock-Adams Common; Santa arrives Saturday at Pageant Field; Christmas parade Sunday on Hancock Street

Cost: Free

Fenway Chalet

Fenway is kicking off the season with the Fenway Chalet. Featuring craft beer, wine and more from Cisco Brewers, it's winter fun for a good cause, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Fenway Cares, helping those facing food insecurity. Stop by the Fenway Tree Farm and enjoy lighting projections for the festive experience.

When: Nov. 26 through Dec. 28. Thanksgiving Week open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For Fenway Tree Lighting on Wednesday Dec. 4, open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Station, 1400 Boylston St., Boston

Cost: Items available for purchase

Christmas by Candlelight

Soak up the holiday magic at Christmas by Candlelight at Old Sturbridge Village. Kicking off Friday, Nov. 29, the village will be transformed into a winter wonderland. With soft lights and candles, decorated trees, musical performances and seasonal sweets, it's the perfect way to create new memories with the family while enjoying those holiday traditions. Visit on select weekends through December!

When: Nov. 29 and 30, Dec. 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22 23 and 27-30 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Old Sturbridge Village, 1 Old Sturbridge Village Rd., Sturbridge

Cost: $28 adult member, $34 adult non-member; $14 youth member, $16 youth non-member; children under 4 free

