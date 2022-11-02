Wednesday's Child: 7-year-old Wyatt

Wednesday's Child Wyatt MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Wyatt is a happy and energetic boy of Caucasian descent. He loves to run and play and enjoys reading books and listening to music. Wyatt does well in school. His teachers are calling this year "The Year of Wyatt" due to his academic gains! Wyatt gets along well with other children and adults. He has a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder and has the services he needs to be successful.

Legally freed for adoption, Wyatt would do well in a family of any constellation. He would like to maintain contact with his birth father and siblings. Wyatt's social worker is looking for a family that will help to support his needs. He would do well in a home that is active and can provide structure and routine.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.