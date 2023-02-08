Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Manuel

Manuel, a described leader, is a teen boy of Hispanic descent. He loves being active and is engaged in football and track at his school. Manuel enjoys spending time with his friends from his school and his community. He also likes to play video games for fun.

In school, Manuel is doing excellent and is currently on the honor roll. He has a large social circle with school and friends in the community. Manuel enjoys his foster family and participates in chores and responsibilities around the house. His foster mother describes him as respectful and well-behaved.

Manuel is legally freed and expressed that he would like to be adopted by a Hispanic family that will keep him connected to his culture. He will continue to thrive with a family of any constellation with or without other children in the home. It is important that Manuel maintains monthly contact with this adult sister.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



