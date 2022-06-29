Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Gianna

BOSTON (MARE) - Gianna is a smart and creative girl of Caucasian descent who loves music, swimming, dancing, cooking and being outdoors. She likes to make people happy and enjoys the company of her friends. Those that know Gianna best describe her as kind and caring, particularly when it comes to her younger siblings.

Legally freed for adoption, it is recommended that Gianna be placed in a home with at least one mother, whether that is a single mother, two mothers or a mother and a father. She will do well as an only child or as an older or younger sister. Gianna has four brothers and two sisters in Massachusetts, and it is extremely important that she maintains a relationship with them.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.