Wednesday's Child: 14-year-old Andrea

(MARE) - Andrea is an energetic girl of Caucasian descent. She describes herself as outgoing and artistic. She is a lover of electronics and games/puzzles. She loves getting her nails done. She is funny and sassy. Andrea has enjoyed taking gymnastics classes and she also enjoys music. She would like nothing more than to have a family to call her own.

Andrea is able to make friends, especially with children younger or older than her. Andrea loves being active and being outdoors.

Andrea is legally freed for adoption. She would love to have a family that has a large extended family. Andrea would love a family that has family dinners and does activities together. Initially, families would need to be able to be a visiting resource. She would thrive in a home where she is the only child or the youngest. While Andrea's social worker is ultimately seeking a permanent family for her, Andrea would also benefit from forming relationships with other caring adults and would benefit from a Visiting Resource. Anyone interested in this opportunity should inquire about Andrea.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.