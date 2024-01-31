Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Randy

(MARE) - Randy is a talkative and friendly young man. He enjoys being active and going out into the community and his favorite places to go are sporting events, museums, and the zoo. Randy enjoys playing on his Nintendo Switch and his favorite games are Animal Crossings and Donkey Hoady. He also likes to play with puppets. Randy's favorite foods are pizza, cheeseburgers and French fries. His favorite color is yellow. He hopes to travel to Africa one day to help children living in poverty.

In school Randy's is on an Individual Education Plan (IEP) for his special needs. He is currently on grade level and attends school in the community. Randy has developed an ability to make and maintain friendships with his peers and form appropriate relationships with adults in his life.

Randy has been steadfast that he would like a forever family that has the same ethnic background and who are "brown like" him with a sister and a younger brother. He would benefit from a two-parent household who would be open to a slow transition process with consistent communication with his current residential placement. Interested families must provide him the appropriate information and ethnic and cultural role models with respect to his culture, this includes discussing racism and discrimination. Interested families should understand Randy's special needs and be trauma informed.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.