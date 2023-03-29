Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Taiwan

(MARE) - Taiwan is an energetic boy of African American descent. While he can be shy at first, once he warms up to you, he is very engaging. Taiwan is athletic and does well at all sports, but especially likes playing basketball; he was in the town league and proved to be an excellent teammate. He also enjoys swimming and going fishing. When Taiwan is inside, you can find him playing Pokémon and video games on Xbox and PlayStation.

Taiwan is in middle school and does well in a small school setting with extra support. He does best when provided with structure and clear expectations. Academically, he is making progress and we are all very proud of him. He is seen as a role model and helper for the younger kids, particularly if they are new to the program.

Legally freed for adoption, Taiwan will do best in a two-parent family, as the only or youngest child. He sees his younger brother who is placed in a pre-adoptive home monthly and a family for Taiwan must be willing to help him maintain this important connection. He would love to find a family that shares his cultural identity, as it is very important for him to have role models from his community. Taiwan has made tremendous progress over the years and would be an amazing addition to a family. He is eager to be adopted and will thrive with the support of experienced and loving parents.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.