Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Austin

BOSTON (MARE) - Austin is an easy-going child that has many interests and loves to explore new opportunities. He enjoys going to the park, the beach, and the movies. Austin enjoys going to the arcade and playing with Legos and video games. He enjoys helping to cook, riding bikes, rollerblading, crafts, and music.

Austin does well in school and enjoys going to school. He has developed some great attachments at his school and he regularly comes home with a gold star for being the star student of the day! Austin enjoys practicing and maintaining things that he has learned in school such as reading, engaging in math work books or spelling workbooks

Legally freed for adoption, Austin's social worker is open to a family of any constellation with or without children. Most importantly, Austin must be able to stay connected to his siblings.For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.