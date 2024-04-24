Karen Read jury selection resumes for fifth day in high-profile Massachusetts murder trial

DEDHAM – A fifth day of jury selection is taking place Wednesday in the Karen Read murder trial, which is expected to get underway within days.

Jury selection began last week in the high-profile case. Over the course of four days of jury selection, hundreds of candidates have come through Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham as the judge seeks to reach 12 jurors and several alternates.

When will the Karen Read trial start?

So far, 19 jurors have been seated for the case. Attorneys said the court aims to impanel 20 people in the event that hardships or other issues come up. A total of 16 jurors are expected to hear the case, 12 regular jurors and four alternates.

Cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom during jury selection. Each day, dozens of prospective jurors are brought into the courtroom and questioned as a group about potential bias in the case. Then, they fill out a questionnaire and meet individually with the judge and attorneys from both sides. After individual questioning, candidates are either added to the jury or sent home.

Attorneys said opening statements will likely take place on Monday. The trial is expected to last for around 6 to 8 weeks when it gets underway.

Karen Read arrives at Norfolk Superior Court for jury selection in her murder trial. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

What is Karen Read accused of?

Read has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder. Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in 2002. O'Keefe was a Boston police officer.

Defense attorneys argue that Read is the victim of a coverup and is being framed be several people, including law enforcement. They say O'Keefe was killed inside the Canton home and dragged outside.

Motions in the Karen Read case

Judge Beverly Cannone has yet to rule on a defense motion asking to move the physical location of the jury box. Read's attorneys argue that jurors are unable to see witnesses' faces from the current location. The prosecution responded by suggesting the trial could be held in a smaller courtroom in the same building.

Attorneys are also waiting for rulings on some evidence that may be used during trial. The prosecution wants to include DNA results from a piece of hair found on the tail light of Read's SUV.

Read's supporters have been vocal outside Norfolk Superior Court, many wearing shirts and holding signs that say "Free Karen Read." The group has been forced to stand at least 200 feet away from the courthouse after Cannone set a "buffer zone" in an attempt to maintain an unbiased jury.