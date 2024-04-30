Driver killed after pickup truck goes "out of control" on I-95 south in Needham

NEEDHAM - A crash on I-95 south in Needham early Tuesday morning killed one driver and left another seriously injured.

The crash involving two pickup trucks happened at about 4:40 a.m. near Exit 33, Massachusetts State Police said. It was raining at the time and the highway was wet.

Investigators say the evidence "suggests that one of the pickup trucks went out of control and was perpendicular to oncoming traffic." The second truck then smashed into its side.

The driver of the first truck died at the scene while the other driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police are not releasing the name of the driver who died because their family has not been notified yet.

First responders closed three of the four southbound lanes for about two hours for the rescue and investigation. The deadly crash and ensuing traffic backup ended up delaying testimony in the Karen Read murder trial happening in Dedham.