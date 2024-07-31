Watch Live: Sentencing for man convicted of killing Weymouth police officer and innocent bystander

DEDHAM – Emanuel Lopes, the man convicted of killing Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and innocent bystander Vera Adams in 2018, is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Family members and police officers are delivering emotional victim impact statements before Lopes is sentenced. The hearing is being held inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

What was Emanuel Lopes convicted of?

A jury found Lopes guilty in February of first- and second-degree murder.

Lopes fled the scene of a minor car crash near South Shore Hospital on July 15, 2018. Chesna found Lopes throwing rocks at a home near the scene of the crash and confronted him.

Police said Lopes threw a rock the size of half a basketball at Chesna's head, then shot the officer several times with his own gun.

Lopes also shot and killed Adams, 77, while she was standing by her window watching him run away.

"The monster I warned my kids about"

Michael Chesna's mother, Maryann Chesna, urged the judge to issue the maximum sentence for Lopes.

"The danger he poses to the community is immense. Accountability matters not just for Michael and Vera, who are now tied together by this horrible crime, but for all of us," she said.

The veteran police officer's mother ended her statement by directly addressing Lopes.

"Mr. Lopes, you're the monster I warned my kids about," Maryann Chesna said.

Vera Adams' family issues statement

A lawyer read a statement on behalf of Vera Adams's family.

They described her as a warm and loving woman who welcomed anyone into her home.

"We hope the sentence you provide today will never allow Emanuel Lopes to walk to streets again," the family said.

Shooting "forever engrained" in witness' mind

Weymouth police officer Nicholas Guarino responded to the scene the morning Chesna and Adams were killed.

"There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think of what I witnessed on the morning of July 15, 2018. The image of the defendant standing over Mike shooting him repeatedly is forever engrained in my mind," Guarino said. "The flashbacks I experience daily of this is something that no one should have to endure. These horrific memories have consumed me and continue to haunt my dreams even six years later."

Guarina said he feels guilty, wondering what he could have done if he arrived moments earlier.

"I hope he lives the rest of his life in pain knowing that he took the life of a police officer who was simply doing his job and the life of an innocent elderly woman who was frightened by the sound of gunfire in her quiet little neighborhood on a Sunday morning," Guarino said.

Weymouth police officers attend Emanuel Lopes sentencing

The large courtroom was filled completely for the hearing.

Members of Chesna's family, including his widow Cindy, filled the benches on one side.

Dozens of police officers in uniform were seated on the other side of the courtroom.

Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna Photo Courtesy: Weymouth Police Department

Mistrial in first case



Lopes was convicted after facing trial for a second time in the case. Jurors deliberated for two weeks in 2023 but could not reach a unanimous verdict. Judge Beverly Cannone, who is also overseeing the Karen Read trial, declared a mistrial due to the hung jury.

Jurors were selected from Bristol County in the second trial, and Lopes was found guilty.

During the first trial, jurors struggled to determine if Lopes was a murderer or suffering from mental illness.