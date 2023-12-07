WATCH: Hundreds turn out for procession for Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey

WALTHAM - Hundreds of people lined a four-block span to honor Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, who was hit and killed while on detail Monday night

The procession began in Boston, stopped in front of Tracey's cruiser at the Waltham Police Department before continuing on to the funeral home. Hundreds of police officers, firefighters and community members lined the streets, and many said they felt called to come.

Tracey served 28 years on the Waltham Police Department and was a familiar face to the community.