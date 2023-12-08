Waltham unites to support families of police officer, utility worker killed in crash

WALTHAM - Waltham is decorated with signs of support for the victims of Wednesday's tragedy that took the lives of a police officer and utility worker.

Officer Paul Tracey's barber was among the many people who placed flowers on his cruiser in front of the Waltham Police Department Friday. "He's my friend, been with me for 17 years. I know everything of him," he said. He said the visible signs of support throughout the city somehow help.

Officer Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson were struck and killed at a roadside worksite Wednesday afternoon.

"I just want to say my heart goes out to you families. God bless, I feel so bad," said Gerri Telles, who also stopped by.

Flowers cover Officer Paul Tracey's cruiser outside the Waltham Police Department CBS Boston

A youth hockey coach who knows the Tracey family, is giving them one of her most prized possessions, a Patrice Bergeron signed hockey puck. "I got this when I was in the hospital," said Jennifer Smallwood. "They love the Bruins. They love the organization. Their daughter's middle name is Patrice," she said.

She's teaming up with the owner of Pizzi's Farm to collect gift cards, or any other donations for the Tracey family. They're asking people to drop donations off at the farm stand. "We're working together to make the Waltham community come together," said Smallwood.

Some neighbors are trying to get the word out for homeowners to string blue lights on their property in a show of support for police.