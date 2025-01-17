Waltham school bus crash sends 6 students to the hospital

WALTHAM - A crash involving a Waltham school bus sent six children to the hospital with minor injuries Friday morning.

School bus crash

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lexington and Beaver Street. First responders say that three cars were involved in the crash: a school bus, a van, and another vehicle. Waltham police say that the school bus was traveling northbound when it hit the white van while the van was attempting to turn left. The crash caused the van to roll over and then hit a third vehicle that was stopped.

The van rolled over during the accident.

There were 34 students and a driver from the Waltham Dual Language School on the bus at the time. A total of 37 people were involved in the crash, according to officials.

"Obviously, when we are driving, we need to try to be careful. Yield to school buses," said Mike Murphy from the Waltham Fire Department.

Seven people taken to hospital

The six students were taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital. The 28 other students on the bus were not hurt and were transferred to another bus to head back to school. The families are being notified, according to Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin.

The driver of the van had to be freed from their vehicle and was also sent to Newton Wellesley Hospital.

"The crews here did an unbelievable job here this morning," Chief Mullin said.

Waltham Police are investigating the crash. There have been no charges at this time.