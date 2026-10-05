3 Waltham middle school students taken to hospital after ingesting "unknown substance"

Three middle school students in Waltham, Massachusetts, were taken to the hospital on Monday after ingesting an "unknown substance" in school.

It was an upsetting start to the school week for middle schoolers and their families. On Monday afternoon, as Kennedy Middle School students were being dismissed, parents learned some of their kids' classmates had left school in ambulances during the day.

"Not something that you want your 11, 12-year-old seeing, being part of, being scared of, being worried about, in their school," said one mother.

In an after-school email to parents, Principal Kevin Gildea confirmed three students were taken to the hospital after they "consumed an unknown substance that negatively impacted their health."

Per school policy, students are not allowed to have phones in school, which parents do support, but because of that, when something confusing happens during the day, students are left making sense of it in the hallways between classes. Frustrated parents told WBZ-TV they wish there had been better communication to the kids and parents.

"A little overwhelmed, they had done some Google research on their own and then they make their own conclusions," one mother said.

WBZ-TV contacted Waltham's school superintendent and the Kennedy principal, but neither responded.

In that email home to parents, Principal Kevin Gildea wrote:

"The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority. We will continue to work with the students, their families, and the appropriate professionals to ensure that this matter is addressed appropriately."

The principal did tell Kennedy parents that all three students were treated at the hospital and are safe.