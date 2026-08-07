Firefighters battle blaze at vacant building that sent thick, black smoke over Wakefield

Fast-moving flames from a commercial building fire sent thick black smoke pouring over the sky in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a vacant building at 102 Foundry Street for the fire around 2:30 p.m. There were no reports of any injuries.

It quickly turned into an intense battle, as firefighters faced scorching temperatures while working to prevent the raging fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. "It's just different than anything I've ever seen," said witness Yvonne Burbine. "It just keeps going, and going, and going."

A medic tent with water and ice was stationed nearby to make sure first responders stayed hydrated in their gear.

A vacant building caught fire on Foundry Street in Wakefield, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"Everybody has to stay hydrated. It's much different when we're pressing 90-95, 100 degrees," said Wakefield Fire Chief Thomas Purcell. "Fantastic job by all, I'm the least of the concern; it's the men and women that are out there fighting the structure fire."

Companies from Wakefield, Stoneham, Peabody, Saugus, and other neighboring towns joined in the fight.

"They are sweating their butts off and they are doing amazing," said Terrie Ahern who brought water. "I can't thank them enough, because I live right there, and I don't want this to go into my home."

Service at a nearby MBTA Commuter Rail station was temporarily suspended while firefighters battled the fire. The station has since been reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters remained at the building Friday night keeping an eye on hotspots.