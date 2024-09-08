Rifle-wielding Wakefield, Massachusetts woman allegedly sped through "Porchfest" crowd

WAKEFIELD – A Wakefield, Massachusetts woman was arrested on Saturday after police say she sped through a crowded neighborhood during a "Porchfest" block party. According to police, the woman was brandishing a rifle during the incident.

It happened around 3 p.m. while people were crowded on Greenwood Ave.

What is Porchfest?

Porchfest is an event featuring live music. Bands play from the front porches of homes and people who live in the area walk around and listen to the variety of performers.

More than 100 bands participated in the Wakefield Porchfest along dozens of neighborhood streets.

Somerville hosted its Porchfest earlier this year, including a performance by Weezer that drew a massive crowd in the street.

Wakefield Porchfest arrest

According to police, 42-year-old Brigid MacDonough of Wakefield sped through the crowd in a gray Subaru and brandished the gun.

MacDonough fled the area before officers arrived, police said. Wakefield police said witnesses "provided valuable information" that allowed them to track her down.

After police located MacDonough, she was arrested and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

MacDonough is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Monday.

Witnesses asked to call Wakefield Police Department

No one was hurt in the incident.

"This incident remains under investigation by Wakefield Police, as the alleged firearm has not been located," Wakefield police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wakefield Police Department at (781) 245-1212.

No further information about the incident is currently available.